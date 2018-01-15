MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a Cooked Research Report on “Global Dimethyl Ether Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), China Energy Limited (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), Ferrostaal GmbH (Germany), Grillo Werke AG (Germany), Jiutai Energy Group (China), Oberon Fuels (U.S.), and Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran) among others.

Dimethyl Ether Market – Overview

The Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is precipitating with the rapid speed; mainly due to the proliferation of its application in manufacturing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Dimethyl Ether is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2023).

Globally, the market for Dimethyl Ether is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for LPG for household purposes. DME is manufactured by dehydration of methanol from syngas which is obtained from coal. Due to the numerous coal reserves in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to bridge the raw material demand gap for DME raw materials. Dimethyl Ether are extensively used to blend with LPG as a solvent additive to cost economize the manufacturing process. Dimethyl Ether has a low boiling point, low viscosity and a smoke free combustion can be achieved when it is used as a solvent blender with transportation and heating fuels. Due to the high cost of DME, it is blended with LPG to save the manufacturing cost. DME, is getting a huge demand from construction industry owing to its use in manufacturing spray based paints & coatings in the vapour state bottled in a pressurized container. When DME is subjected to moderate pressure and temperature it is modified into liquid phase from gas phase vice versa. Thus, it can be transported easily when compared to LPG or LNG. Dimethyl ether is not expected to be persistent in the environment and is not bio-accumulative.

Rising population defines the growth of LPG applications. Moreover growing industries such as DME based aerosol propellants applications in Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Automobile industry provide momentum to the Dimethyl Ether Market growth.

Receive a Sample Report upon Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/787

Dimethyl ether is utilized in industrial applications as an intermediate in the preparation and manufacturing of other basic organic chemicals, as a catalyst in industrial polymerization processes, as an alternative fuel, and as an aerosol propellant for a variety of products that include adhesives, sealants, foam in a can, coatings, paints, automotive care products, deodorants, perfumes, household cleaning sprays and a variety of other personal care and household products.

LPG blending application is most widely used in manufacturing for household appliances after that dimethyl sulphate (methylating agent) production for used in manufacturing chemical intermediates is most popular. Aerosol propellant application which is used in personal care & cosmetics industry has large market share in U.S.

Dimethyl Ether Market – Competitive Analysis

The Dimethyl Ether Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Dimethyl Ether Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Dimethyl Ether market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Dimethyl Ether Market strive to respond to the growing demand for Dimethyl Ether as an alternate fuel for LPG attributed to the recent talks by Volvo and Shell cooperate in developing LNG/DME fuels for heavy trucks. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2015 – Tokyo (Japan), one of the key manufacturers of Dimethyl Ether, Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) have announced to construct a methanol and dimethyl ether plant at Trinidad and Tobago has been reached with the help of Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) and the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) is expected to be complete by March, 2019.

January 2017 – DME fuel, which is approved for utilization in the entire U.S., as DME releases zero, same diesel performance and it is considered to be a clean energy, utilization of DME ensures the zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into air causing no air pollution. Utilizing organic waste as a raw material in the production of DME can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68%-101% relatively compared to diesel as calculated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and recently published by US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dimethyl-ether-market-787

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com