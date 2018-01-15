Market Scenario

The companies such as Fluke Corporation (U.S.), Innova Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Klein Tools (U.S.), Amprobe (U.S), Mastech Digital (U.S.), are the leading manufacturers of digital multimeter in the market. Fluke Corporation announced the enhancement by enabling users to store document, and analyze individual measurements to its bench digital millimeter via FlukeView Forms software and it also increases the power of digital multimeter.

The factors that drive the growth market are the increasing adoption of electronic devices by the people. The digital multimeter are multifunctional features, dual display resolution and others. The multi-functionality digital multimeter is expected to grow with high demand in the market as it measures with high accuracy and low cost. It has certain limitations regarding its short variations in voltages may cause equipment to shut down.

The global Digital Multimeter Market are bifurcated on the basis of types, digital types, end users and region. The types are segmented into handheld, bench-top, mounted, and others. The digital types are segmented into autoranging, clamp digital, fluke digital and others. The end users are segmented automotive, manufacturing, energy industry, residential, commercial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global digital multimeter market is expected to grow at USD ~1 Billion by 2023, at ~3% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global digital multimeter market are – Fluke Corporation (U.S.), Innova Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Klein Tools (U.S.), Amprobe (U.S), Mastech Digital (U.S.), Extech Instrument (U.S.), UNI-T (China), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Kaito Electronics, Inc. (U.S), Etekcity Corporation (U.S.) and among others.

Segments:

The global digital multimeter market has been segmented on the basis of types, digital types, end users and region.

Global Digital multimeter Market By Type:

Handheld

Bench-top

Mounted

Others

Global Digital multimeter Market By digital Types:

Auto ranging

Clamp Digital

Fluke Digital

Others

Global Digital multimeter Market By End Users:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Digital multimeter Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of digital multimeter market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in digital multimeter market as it has huge demand as it is widely used in the electronics industry for electronic measurement. The digital multimeter market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for digital multimeter market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the digital multimeter in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

