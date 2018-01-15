“The Report Global Waveguide Connectors Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Waveguide Connectors
A waveguide is an electromagnetic feed line used in microwave communications, broadcasting, and radar installations. A waveguide connector consists of a rectangular or cylindrical metal tube, which is essentially the same as a pipe flange that connects the source of high-power radio frequency (RF) signals to the directional antenna or transmitter directly or through a waveguide tube. These waveguide connectors are paired in between the flanges; they are usually connected through four or more bolts. Waveguide connectors are also used in horn antennas and dish antennas.
Technavios analysts forecast the global waveguide connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waveguide connectors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of waveguide connectors for application such as microwave oven, microwave radio, and radar applications.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Waveguide Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Advanced Technical Materials
Chengdu AINFO
CommScope
Global Invacom
HI MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGY
Radio Frequency Systems
SAGE Millimeter
Other prominent vendors
Bends
Coax Adapters
Complex Assemblies
Couplers
Flexible Waveguide
Gaskets/Seals
Rotary Joints
Quick Release
Straights
Tapers
Terminations
Twists
Market driver
Miniaturization of electronic devices
Market driver
Miniaturization of electronic devices
Market challenge
Development of RFSoC to replace waveguide connectors
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors
Market trend
Introduction of flexible waveguide connectors
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
