About Two-wheeler Position Sensor

Progressive growth of technologies has driven OEMs to equip two-wheelers with high performance engines and sophisticated controls, sensors, and electronic control units (ECUs) for optimizing performance. Modern two-wheelers are equipped with sensors that relay information regarding the output to the ECU. The position sensors are used for measuring a linear or rotary displacement in various applications like the clutch, brake, and accelerator pedals. The sensors include a pedal position sensor, throttle position sensor, camshaft position sensor, crankshaft position sensor. The growing demand for fuel efficiency is pushing developments in the engine control system, and position sensor, being an important component, is gaining significant adoption. Sensors play an important role in the performance of a two-wheeler. For instance, an oxygen sensor or lambda sensor is an electronic device that gauges the amount of unburnt oxygen left in the exhaust after combustion. The information is then sent to the ECU to alter the air-fuel mixture to optimize combustions and limit emissions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global two-wheeler position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 16.730% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global two-wheeler position sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue of two-wheeler position sensors across the geographies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Two-wheeler Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

Other prominent vendors

Hyundai KEFICO

Pucheng Sensors

CTS

Infineon Technologies

Methode Electronics

ZF Friedrichshafen

Sensata Technologies

Market driver

Development of easy-to-use position sensors is increasing position sensor adoption

Market challenge

Impact on suppliers’ working capital due to low profitability

Market trend

Development of smart position sensors

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global two-wheeler market: Overview

Historical brief: Automotive sensors

Importance of sensors in two-wheelers

Various sensors used in two-wheelers

Position sensor

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by two-wheeler type

Global two-wheeler position sensor market segmentation by two-wheeler type

Global two-wheeler position sensor market in motorcycles

Global two-wheeler position sensor market in scooters

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global two-wheeler position sensor market segmentation by geography

Two-wheeler position sensor market in APAC

Two-wheeler position sensor market in Americas

Two-wheeler position sensor market in EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

