About Two-wheeler Position Sensor
Progressive growth of technologies has driven OEMs to equip two-wheelers with high performance engines and sophisticated controls, sensors, and electronic control units (ECUs) for optimizing performance. Modern two-wheelers are equipped with sensors that relay information regarding the output to the ECU. The position sensors are used for measuring a linear or rotary displacement in various applications like the clutch, brake, and accelerator pedals. The sensors include a pedal position sensor, throttle position sensor, camshaft position sensor, crankshaft position sensor. The growing demand for fuel efficiency is pushing developments in the engine control system, and position sensor, being an important component, is gaining significant adoption. Sensors play an important role in the performance of a two-wheeler. For instance, an oxygen sensor or lambda sensor is an electronic device that gauges the amount of unburnt oxygen left in the exhaust after combustion. The information is then sent to the ECU to alter the air-fuel mixture to optimize combustions and limit emissions.
Technavios analysts forecast the global two-wheeler position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 16.730% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global two-wheeler position sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue of two-wheeler position sensors across the geographies.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Two-wheeler Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bosch
Continental
DENSO
Delphi
Other prominent vendors
Hyundai KEFICO
Pucheng Sensors
CTS
Infineon Technologies
Methode Electronics
ZF Friedrichshafen
Sensata Technologies
Market driver
Development of easy-to-use position sensors is increasing position sensor adoption
Market challenge
Impact on suppliers’ working capital due to low profitability
Market trend
Development of smart position sensors
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Global two-wheeler market: Overview
Historical brief: Automotive sensors
Importance of sensors in two-wheelers
Various sensors used in two-wheelers
Position sensor
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by two-wheeler type
Global two-wheeler position sensor market segmentation by two-wheeler type
Global two-wheeler position sensor market in motorcycles
Global two-wheeler position sensor market in scooters
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global two-wheeler position sensor market segmentation by geography
Two-wheeler position sensor market in APAC
Two-wheeler position sensor market in Americas
Two-wheeler position sensor market in EMEA
PART 08: Key leading countries
Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
