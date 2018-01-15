Data centers are the centralized repositories that are used for storage, management and categorizing the data or information pertaining to particular business or organization. Data center automation software automates the workflow and processes of a data center facility. It helps in reducing the human efforts for managing and controlling the data center. Data center automation software enables the automation of tasks pertaining to servers, networks and storage devices. It also provides centralized access to all the data center resources of the organization. The data center automation software enables the organizations to build a software defined data center (SDDC). The SDDC refers to a data storage facility with virtualization of various elements of IT infrastructure such as network, processors and storage devices and is delivered as a service by the vendors. The SDDC is comprised of three blocks: network virtualization, server virtualization and storage virtualization. Network virtualization combines the network resources and splits the bandwidth into channels which can be allocated to the server or device in real time. Server virtualization masks the server resources increasing server utilization and also enables efficient resource sharing. Storage virtualization pools the physical storage from multiple network storage devices and is offered as a single storage to user managed by a central console.

Request Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16415

With increase in usage of Internet, a significant amount of data is being generated. This has increased the demand of data centers and is likely to drive the growth of data center automation software market. The growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations is expected to boost the growth of data center automation software market. The data center automation software has to be compatible with any hardware irrespective of the vendor. This helps in the growth of data center automation software market, as organizations could install the software without replacing their existing hardware devices. Growth of cloud-based applications and development in Internet of Things (IoT) are anticipated to create immense opportunities for data center automation software market. However, significant initial investment required for installation of data center automation software may present hurdles to the adoption of data center automation software, especially by small enterprises.

Data center automation software and services market is broadly segmented on the basis of component, end-use and geography. Software and service form the components of the overall market. Various services associated with this market include consultation, installation and maintenances services. On the basis of deployment, the data center automation software market is segmented into on premise, cloud and hybrid deployment. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use, the data center automation software and services market is segmented into BFSI, government, telecommunication, manufacturing, health care and entertainment, among others. Moreover, in terms of geographies, the global data center automation software and services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America has been the largest contributor to the revenue generated by data center automation software and services market during the last few years. This is attributed to large number of cloud based data centers in the region, which install the automation software to orchestrate the cloud-based data centers. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of adoption of data center software and services due to growing digitalization in various sectors such as BFSI, government and health care in the region, leading to rise in number of data centers.

Browse Our Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/data-center-automation-software-services-market.html

The major participants in the data center automation software and services market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, VMware Inc., SAP SE, BMC Software Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Fujitsu Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Pre Book Now This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16415<ype=S