According to a new report Global Data Backup and Recovery Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Replication Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Reduction Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Retention Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Backup and Recovery Market

Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

Source: KBV Research Analysis

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Backup & Recovery market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Media Storage Backup market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Application Backup market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Email Backup market would garner market size of $2,360.4 million by 2023.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.1% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/data-backup-and-recovery-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Backup and Recovery Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, CA Technologies, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Commvault, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., and Unitrends, Inc.

Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Software

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Media Storage Backup

Application Backup

Email Backup

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

US Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

Canada Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

Mexico Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

Rest of North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Size

Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market

Germany Data Backup and Recovery Market

UK Data Backup and Recovery Market

France Data Backup and Recovery Market

Russia Data Backup and Recovery Market

Spain Data Backup and Recovery Market

Italy Data Backup and Recovery Market

Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market

Asia Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market

China Data Backup and Recovery Market

Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market

India Data Backup and Recovery Market

South Korea Data Backup and Recovery Market

Singapore Data Backup and Recovery Market

Malaysia Data Backup and Recovery Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market

LAMEA Data Backup and Recovery Market

Brazil Data Backup and Recovery Market

Argentina Data Backup and Recovery Market

UAE Data Backup and Recovery Market

Saudi Arabia Data Backup and Recovery Market

South Africa Data Backup and Recovery Market

Nigeria Data Backup and Recovery Market

Rest of LAMEA Data Backup and Recovery Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

CA Technologies, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Commvault

Acronis, Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Unitrends, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Data Backup and Recovery Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Data Backup and Recovery Market (2017-2023)

Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Data Backup and Recovery Market (2017-2023)