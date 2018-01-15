According to a new report Global Data Backup and Recovery Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Replication Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Reduction Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Retention Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Backup and Recovery Market
Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
Source: KBV Research Analysis
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Backup & Recovery market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Media Storage Backup market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Application Backup market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Email Backup market would garner market size of $2,360.4 million by 2023.
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Backup and Recovery Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, CA Technologies, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Commvault, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., and Unitrends, Inc.
Global Data Backup and Recovery Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Software
Data Replication
Data Reduction
Data Retention
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application
Media Storage Backup
Application Backup
Email Backup
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
US Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
Canada Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
Mexico Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
Rest of North America Data Backup and Recovery Market Size
Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market
Germany Data Backup and Recovery Market
UK Data Backup and Recovery Market
France Data Backup and Recovery Market
Russia Data Backup and Recovery Market
Spain Data Backup and Recovery Market
Italy Data Backup and Recovery Market
Rest of Europe Data Backup and Recovery Market
Asia Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market
China Data Backup and Recovery Market
Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market
India Data Backup and Recovery Market
South Korea Data Backup and Recovery Market
Singapore Data Backup and Recovery Market
Malaysia Data Backup and Recovery Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Data Backup and Recovery Market
LAMEA Data Backup and Recovery Market
Brazil Data Backup and Recovery Market
Argentina Data Backup and Recovery Market
UAE Data Backup and Recovery Market
Saudi Arabia Data Backup and Recovery Market
South Africa Data Backup and Recovery Market
Nigeria Data Backup and Recovery Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Backup and Recovery Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
CA Technologies, Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Commvault
Acronis, Inc.
Netapp, Inc.
Unitrends, Inc.
