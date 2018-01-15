City Skin Clinic uses Botox injections to manage hyperhidrosis, a common disorder characterised by excessive sweating in the head, face, hands, feet, armpits and other small areas.

[LONDON, 15/1/2018]—In 2004, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Botox for treating hyperhidrosis, a condition characterised by excessive sweating that cannot be relieved by antiperspirants. London-based skin clinic City Skin Clinic administers Botox injections to address the condition, delivering results that last for three to six months.

The Safety of Botox Injections for the Treatment of Hyperhidrosis

Research has shown that using Botox to treat hyperhidrosis of the hands, feet, armpits and other relatively small body areas is safe and effective. The treatment has been shown to decrease excessive underarm sweating by up to 87%.

Since its FDA approval in 1989, Botox has been used to treat eight medical conditions, including spasticity and movement disorders. Currently, the use of Botox to treat excessive sweating is approved in at least 20 countries worldwide.

Botox injections are effective on the head and face, but the injection technique requires skill. Patients are advised to seek an experienced practitioner for a safe and effective procedure.

Safe and Effective Administration of Botox Treatments

Dr. Ibrahim, the co-founder of City Skin Clinic in London, uses Botox injections to relieve hyperhidrosis of the underarms, hands, feet, groin or face. She administers the injection to the affected area to reduce the activity of the sweat glands. The typical procedure takes 30 minutes to complete and causes little or no disruption to the patients’ lifestyle. Dryness in the affected area takes effect within one to two weeks and lasts for three to six months.

Dr. Ibrahim offers a tailored treatment plan for a highly individualised management. Her educational approach to hyperhidrosis care allows patients to better understand the condition and become more involved in its ongoing treatment.

City Skin Clinic offers Botox injections for hyperhidrosis management only for patients who have discussed the condition with their GP.

City Skin Clinic is a boutique aesthetic skin clinic in London focused on personalised treatments and natural looking results. The clinic’s scope of services includes anti-wrinkle injections, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, Collagen induction therapy, liquid facelift, non-surgical neck lift and more. The professionals at City Skin Clinic aim to enhance the quality of facial aesthetic treatments in London for safe, effective results.

