Gurin pro digital wrist blood pressure monitor is a fairly accurate device. The device measures BP in radial artery at wrist and works on two AAA sized batteries. The BP monitor is suited for two users and it's memory function can store last 180 readings (90/user). The device is especially useful for fat people with larger arms.

Hypertension is a global disease. It is generally a silent disease and it produces symptoms only because of complications. That’s the reason it is often diagnosed quite late. The global load of hypertension can be estimated from the fact that it affects almost one billion people of total world’s population. In America itself, it affects 32 percent of its population. The disease can be detected early with regular BP monitoring and the development of complications can be prevented. There are various types of BP monitors available which can be purchased based on the user profile, budget and the expected nature of uses.

Healthcare products from Gurin are known for their high quality and cost effectiveness. The company is marketing it’s new BP monitor which is Gurin Pro Digital wrist Blood Pressure Monitor. The device is quite accurate and gives results comparable to standard NIBP monitors. The device is especially suited for those who have got arm size bigger than the average. The provided cuff is to be placed one cm above the wrist crease. The blood pressure reading is measured from the radial artery which is different from the regular arm monitors which measure it in brachial artery. The device runs on two AAA sized batteries which give you quite many number of readings. The fitted large display is clear enough to be read easily and it shows pulse and average of last three readings apart from systolic and diastolic BP. The device has been designed to suit two different users. It can store up to last 180 blood pressure readings ie 90 per user.

The device has been designed to suit two different users and can store up to last 180 blood pressure readings.