In our fast moving life we do not have time for minute things that are actually the building blocks of our existence. We only realise their importance when they are lost, damaged or unavailable in urgent situations. Castaway Components is one such company that has dedicated its efforts, innovations, planning and experience to take care of such complexities that we are highly likely to face in our lifetime.

Due to their quality of products and other services they have a competitive edge over other zinc die casting companies and manufacturers. Their range of products covers fashion, hardware and promotional industries that are the basic building blocks of these industries. The following are the various kinds of products that they specialise in:

Clothing section- This section includes clothing buckles, brooches, toggles, pullers, dog tags, d-rings, o-rings, clothing trims and buttons.

Shoes- They make rivets, shoe buckles and shoe trims too.

Furniture, hardware and door fittings- Name plates, escutcheons/keyholes, hinges, knobs, drop handles, pull handles, lever handles, sliding and cramone boltsare among their expertise.

Promotional works- Here they strive to produce classy products like name plates, wine glass charms, medals, bottle stops, badges, promotional buckles, golf tools, bottle openers and key rings.

Light fixtures and castings- They also make chandeliers and cater to making medical fittings, shop fittings and pet accessories.

Among this vast array of products some can be stated as essentials of both human livelihood and the company as well. Shoes have always been the ultimate game changer in the fashion industry and who does not want to own a good-looking pair. These shoes have two important components that enhance the overall finesse i.e., shoe buckles and rivets of various shapes and sizes. The company uses advanced technology to produce high quality, custom buckles and rivets to cater the fashion lovers. Not only shoe but belt buckles are one of the best works of the company and are offered in a wide variety for people of choose from. These custom-made buckles come in various shapes and sizes, for example, square, oval, round and interlocking.

Customers are catered with a huge platter of personalised key rings and bottle openers that also draw attention and can act as a style statement. Whether it is educational institutes or any other industries that need to present prizes or medals, they can choose from a vast array of personalised and custom medals that will make a mark.

To know more about the specialisations and services of the company, access http://castawaycomponents.co.za/



About the Company

Operational in theWestern Cape, Castaway Components is a leading company that specialises in zinc spin casting and pressure die casting while supplying superior products to allof South Africa.

Contact:

38A Silverstone Road, Killarney Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel no.: 021-555-1022

alan@castawaycomponents.co.za