Mumbai, India – Jan 12, 2018 – The year’s most eagerly awaited ICT event recently concluded at the Sahara Star in Mumbai, where 25 stellar ICT brands walked away with the coveted CIO CHOICE 2018 trophy at the exclusive Red Carpet Night. The 6th edition of the annual vendor recognition platform saw over 400 of the who’s who of the ICT community cheer on the ICT brands voted by CIOs as their most preferred and trusted ICT partners.

CIO CHOICE is a special vendor recognition bestowed on outstanding ICT brands on the basis of stated preferences of CIOs and ICT decision-makers. The CIO CHOICE 2018 ceremony recognised 25 ICT brands across 48 categories. This year saw the introduction of new categories focussed on key emerging technologies, like Multi Cloud, Enterprise AI Assistant, etc. Competition was fierce with over 200 entries (across Large as well as Small & Medium Enterprises) many of whom impressed the esteemed CIO Advisory Panel.

CIO CHOICE is the only largest online voting platform, where CIOs vote for their preferred and trusted ICT brands that they rely on the most. It is the Voice of Customer—the CIO Verdict. Winners are selected through an online fool proof, pan-India voting process. Professional services firm, KPMG was the Knowledge Partner.

Speaking on the occasion, Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media, said, “I congratulate all the winners for winning the CIOs’ Gold Seal of Trust and being felicitated at CIO CHOICE 2018. This validation from the CIO community highlights their creative vision, customer-centric philosophy and practical leadership in providing a wide array of capabilities and driving business value for their customers. The ICT brands recognised at CIO CHOICE 2018 are great examples of how IT is changing the face of business.”

Kunal Pande, Partner, Advisory Serices, KPMG, added, “This is an innovative platform that works to build a stronger ICT ecosystem by showcasing ICT brands that have been chosen by CIOs for providing solutions. CIOs always are on the lookout for innovative solutions to help their business gain a competitive edge, and CIO Choice is a novel step in this direction. I wish the CIO Choice 2018 winners all the very best.”

CIO CHOICE 2018 Honour & Recognitions were presented in 48 categories. Below are the recognised brands.

CATEGORY ICT COMPANY ENTERPRISE LEVEL

1 Artificial Intelligence Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise

2 Business Intelligence Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise

3 Business Service Continuity & Availability Management Perpetuuiti Technosoft Services Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

4 Business Technology Research & Consulting Forrester Research India Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

5 Cloud Backup Services Ace Data Devices Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

6 Cloud Security InstaSafe Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

7 Colocation Nxtra Data Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

8 Community Cloud CtrlS Datacenters Ltd Large Enterprise

9 Data Centre Cooling Vertiv Energy Pvt ltd Large Enterprise

10 Data Centre IT Management Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

11 Data Centre Managed Services Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

12 Data Centre Power (UPS) Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

13 Data Centre Transformation Sify Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise

14 Data Protection Solutions Seclore Technology Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

15 Desktops Dell EMC Large Enterprise

16 Display Monitors Dell EMC Large Enterprise

17 Document Management Datamatics Global Services Ltd Large Enterprise

18 Document Scanners Canon India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

19 Endpoint Compression Adstringo Software Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

20 Enterprise AI Assistant Applicate IT Solutions Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

21 Enterprise Email IceWarp Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

22 Hospital Information Software Incarnus Technologies India Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

23 Hybrid Cloud Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

24 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Dell EMC Large Enterprise

25 Information Security Arcon TechSolutions Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

26 Integrated Data Centre Solution Vertiv Energy Pvt ltd Large Enterprise

27 Internet of Things (IoT) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise

28 IT Operations Management Summit IT Solutions Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

29 Laptops Dell EMC Large Enterprise

30 Managed Document Services Canon India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

31 Managed IT Services Om Sai Corporation Small & Medium Enterprise

32 Managed Network Services Dimension Data India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

33 Managed Security Services Dimension Data India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

34 Multi Cloud Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

35 Multi Function Device Canon India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

36 Network Security Sophos Technologies Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

37 Network Transformation Sify Technologies Ltd Large Enterprise

38 Networking – Active Dell EMC Large Enterprise

39 Public Cloud ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

40 Robotic Process Automation Perpetuuiti Technosoft Services Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

41 Secondary Sales Data Analysis NowApps Technologies Pvt Ltd Small & Medium Enterprise

42 Servers Dell EMC Large Enterprise

43 Storage – Hardware Dell EMC Large Enterprise

44 System Integrator Dimension Data India Pvt Ltd Large Enterprise

45 Telecom Carrier (International Access) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise

46 Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise

47 Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access) Vodafone India Ltd Large Enterprise

48 Workstations Dell EMC Large Enterprise

CIO CHOICE is produced by CORE Media.