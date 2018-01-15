Security Camera Crew, http://www.securitycameracrew.com the most recognized security camera and surveillance installation company in California, is today delighted to announce that it has started the acceptance of electronic currency- Tron Coin #TRX #TRON and Bitcoin #BTC along with the usual Visa and MasterCard as part of its payment system. Security Camera Crew was specifically established with the primary aim of offering high quality, affordable and flexible solutions to its esteemed customers scattered all over different cities and neighborhoods in California, to meet their security needs be it an office building or a residential home or apartment.

In the bid to achieve this laudable aim and ensure that its customers get the best security solutions in the market, Security Camera Crew gathered a team of highly qualified engineers and tech veterans coupled with the acquisition of the most advanced technology in the security camera and surveillance installation industry. Through a perfect blend of professionalism, years of industrial experience and state of the art technology, the team at Security Camera Crew has succeeded in offering its valued customers world class quality, affordable and reliable solutions to their security needs as well as fascinating customer services leading to their satisfaction, positive reviews and referrals.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible security solutions, service quality and value with the same integrity, trustworthiness and passion that goes into our security camera and installations. and now able to accept Bitcoin and Tron Coin as payment for these services” stated Scott a Partner of Security Camera Crew. “We have the potential and flexibility to meet each one of our customer’s needs. Each one of our customers is very special and we will do what we can to meet each of their needs. We are incorporating the electronic currency Tron Coin #TRX TRON and Bitcoin #BTC -as part of our payment system to offer our esteemed customers a robust, secured, highly accessible and decentralized payment system for ease of transactions”.

Digital Coins, Tron aka Tronix and Bitcoin are leading the electronic currency age. Digital coin is a decentralized peer-to-peer cryptographic medium of exchange that is perfectly designed to offer security, stability, freedom and ease of use in the global payment system and uses cryptography for security so that it becomes extremely difficult to counterfeit. Digital coin is optimized for performance and is one of the most robust and fastest ways to send and receive transactions in the world. Digital coin is a real, usable, and free to use currency with multiple vendors and ways to purchase a variety of items.

