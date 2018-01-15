The report on Aircraft Actuator by Infinium Global Research analyses the Aircraft Actuator Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Aircraft Actuator Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Aircraft Actuator Market.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Aircraft Actuator Market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on Global Aircraft Actuator Market identified that North America dominated the Global Aircraft Actuator Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Aircraft Actuator Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Aircraft Actuator Market on the basis of Aircraft Type, Component, and Application.

Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Aircraft Type

• Very Large Body

• Wide Body

• Narrow Body

Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Component

• Electrical and Mechanical Component

• Electronic Component

• Actuator

Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Application

• Flight Control System

• Landing and Braking System

• Power Generation System

• Fuel Management System

• Health Monitoring System

• Power Distribution System

• Avionics System

• Others

Global Aircraft Actuator Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Honeywell

• Parker Aerospace

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Moog

• Rockwell Collins

• Safran SA

• Woodward, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Microsemi Corp.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

