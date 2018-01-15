Agrochemicals
This report studies Agrochemicals in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
Sumitomo Chemical
UPL Formerlay United Phosphorus
Arysta Lifescience
Wynca Chemical
Kumiai Chemical
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Sanonda Group
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group
Nanjing Red Sun
Bailing Agrochemical
Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical
Yancheng Limin Chemical
KWIN JointStock
Jiangsu Pesticide
Hubei Sanonda
Zhejiang Hisun Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Herbicide
Fungicide
Insecticide
Plant Growth Regulator
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Other
By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table Of Contents:
Global Agrochemicals Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Agrochemicals
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Agrochemicals
1.1.1 Definition of Agrochemicals
1.1.2 Specifications of Agrochemicals
1.2 Classification of Agrochemicals
1.2.1 Herbicide
1.2.2 Fungicide
1.2.3 Insecticide
1.2.4 Plant Growth Regulator
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Applications of Agrochemicals
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Agrochemicals
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Agrochemicals
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Agrochemicals
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Agrochemicals
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Agrochemicals
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2016
4 Global Agrochemicals Overall Market Overview
4.1 20122017E Overall Market Analysis
4.2 Capacity Analysis
4.2.1 20122017E Global Agrochemicals Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis
4.2.2 2016 Agrochemicals Capacity Analysis Company Segment
4.3 Sales Analysis
4.3.1 20122017E Global Agrochemicals Sales and Growth Rate Analysis
4.3.2 2016 Agrochemicals Sales Analysis Company Segment
4.4 Sales Price Analysis
