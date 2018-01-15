Business professionals say it’s a good time to make a name in the beauty industry. Skin Science Institute offers different programs that arm students with the knowledge they need to succeed in the beauty and skin care arena.

Now is the best time to become a self-made entrepreneur. Skin Science Institute helps individuals establish or further their career in the beauty and skin care industry through the comprehensive programs offered at its school.

A Gold Mine for Self-Made Entrepreneurs

According to an article on Forbes, those who wish to invest in the beauty industry should start today.

In 2016, 62 privately held beauty brands were acquired, resulting in a 38% increase from the previous year and marking a historical high since 2012. In 2017, about 40 prominent beauty startups contributed $445 billion to the industry, making beauty and skin care one of the most robust markets today, where individuals can self-start their way to success.

Experts predict that if the industry continues its upward climb, beauty and skin care will be an even more viable venture for self-made entrepreneurs to build a business and make a tidy profit.

Be a Beauty Entrepreneur

Individuals looking to pursue a career or invest in a business in the beauty industry may turn to Skin Science Institute. The specialist school for skin care professionals operates in two locations in Utah, namely, Orem and Salt Lake City. It offers different programs to meet the unique requirements of every student.

Interested parties may choose from four programs: the 300-Hour Basic Course, 600-Hour Masters Course, 1200-Hour Masters Course, and 300-Hour Instructor Mentorship.

Program Specifics

The 300-Hour Basic Course arms students with everything they may need to earn the state-mandated Basic Esthetician’s license. The 600-Hour Intermediate Masters Course is best for those who have previously received basic esthetic or cosmetology education at a different institution. It is also the best option for licensed estheticians who wish to enhance their education, so they can advance to the clinical level.

Those who are starting from scratch will benefit from the 1200-Hour Comprehensive Masters Course. The 300-Hour Instructor Mentorship provides hands-on training that gives students an advantage when advancing a career in education.

