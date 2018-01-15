2017-2022 HR Service Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

ERS recently published a report on “HR Service”

CGR (Consumer Goods Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Feed, Services).

Introduction

This report studies the HR Service market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the HR Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global HR Service market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HR Service. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HR Service in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States HR Service market, including CJC, ServiceNow, NGA Human Resources, Rochelle de Greeff, PORR, Recruit Group, Deloitte, Eteach, Adecco, ADP TotalSource, Oasis Outsourcing, Paychex, Insperity, CPEhr, CBR, Trinet, G&A Partners.

The On the basis of product, the HR Service market is primarily split into

Temporary staffing

Permanent placement

Outsourcing

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

Table of Contents

2017-2022 HR Service Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

10 Global HR Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global HR Service Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.1 Global HR Service Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.2 Global HR Service Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2 United States HR Service Market Forecast

10.1.1 United States HR Service Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2.2 United States HR Service Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3 Global HR Service Forecast by Regions

10.3.1 North America HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Europe HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.3 Asia-Pacific HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.4 South America HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.5 Middle East and Africa HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.4 HR Service Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.4.2 United States HR Service Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.5 HR Service Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global HR Service Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

10.5.2 United States HR Service Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

