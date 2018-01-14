If this is the first time you have thought about helping your loved one get the help they need, you probably do not really know whether to choose between 24 hr home care or a live-in caregiver. Some individuals believe that these two options are the same, but the truth is that there is a long list of differences you need to consider before making any final decisions. In fact, after learning a thing or two about both solutions, you will probably hire a professional that will live with your parent(s).

The main difference between 24 hr home care and having someone live with your loved ones is the fact that the first option would require you to get used to having difference people coming and going every 8 hours. In some cases, there will be as many as 6 individuals that work various shifts every single week. If you think about it, this is not that great when it comes to offering your loved one the stability and reassurance that they need to live a happy and relaxed life.

It would be so much better to invest in the services of a live-in caregiver due to the many advantages that such a professional has to offer. First and foremost, you might want to know that when you rely on such a specialist, you do not have to worry about getting a small fortune out of your pocket on a monthly basis. Even though these services do not come cheap, this option is actually the least expensive one out of what you can choose from.

You should also expect the right caregiver to work two back to back 8 hour shifts on a daily basis so that your loved one can benefit from just the care they need. It does not really matter if we are talking about something as important as getting to their doctor’s appointments or something simple such as cooking – the caregiver will take care of everything. Before you hire anyone, it would be best if you got in touch with a proper agency. They would ask you more about the needs of your loved one.

Depending on your answer, they will label your parent as level 1, level 2 and so on. If we are talking about a level 1 patient, this means that they do not have any memory issues. The caregiver would be paid less than if they were to care for a level 2 patient. You should expect the right professional to offer a variety of services from helping around the house to making errands. Learn more about the right agency before hiring a specific caregiver!

