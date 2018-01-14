Slitherio is an amazing site which happens to be a host to an iconic game. We all happened to be here when Nokia phones were in full force and when the most popular mobile game in the world was snake. It was a pleasure to waste precious time by continuously clicking those four buttons which would direct the snake and there was no greater sorrow in life than the misfortune of eating your own tail. The game was extremely simple but incredibly addicting. You could waster hours on it and it would still run because it was programed to never stop. Slither tries to bring back these amazing memories by creating a multiplayer competitive game where each player gets his worm and has to grow it.

Since the game is in real time it means that by the time you enter the must already be a ton of worms which are bigger than you. You can judge by yourself when you look in the upper right corner where the top 7 worms with respect to length in pixels are shown. Some are humongous and it looks like you will have no chance against them but it can’t be farther from the truth. With a smart strategy and a bit of luck, you can see yourself climbing through the ranks up to the moment when you break into the top 7. TO do that all you need is to master the trivial slither.io controls and you are all set for success. We can even tell you about it. You can orient your worm using the position of the cursor, or you can use the arrows which allow you to change the angle of the movement vector.

Those might not be the best controls but they definitely are the easiest. This is why those slithr.io games are played all over the world by tens of thousands of people. The game is indeed as addictive as the original snake but it is also more difficult. It is a great example where good game theory thinking can see you go very far and this is exactly how good players crush this game. It is nowhere as difficult as an MMO and this is why it is so popular.

In conclusion we can only recommend it to everyone who was a fan of snake. You will relive all those amazing memories and will be challenged numerous times in order to survive. Remember this game is all about survival of the fittest and the biggest that is why you should make sure you are always growing.

About company:

