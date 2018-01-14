Moomoo.io is a survival style .io game found online. Your main goal in this game is to survive against cows, chickens, and other players that are out to get you. You do this by collecting resources and crafting items. Collecting resources also gives you experience, which as you gain more, it unlocks new items. Items include things like weapons, varieties of food, wall upgrades, and trap upgrades.

On the website you can play this game directly, online. Moreover, on the bottom of the page, there is a short overview of the game and some tips and tricks that will make you the winner of this game. Also, there are some strategy and control tips to help you survive the scary wilderness. Accessing this website, you will find all the needed information about the game, as well as the game itself. It is very easy to use and the most important-free! And, the last but not least, you can share experiences with other gamers in the comments.

Compared to some other popular .io games out there, moomooio sets itself apart by adding some more complex elements to gameplay. This, of course, is in reference to the collection of resources and crafting of items. You can be sure that you will experience something unique while playing this game. In order to be successful in Moomoo.io you should understand the different resources. The three basic materials to collect are wood, food, and stone. These are found with the trees, berry bushes, and stone around you. There is also gold, but starting out, gold does not have much purpose. Now, as you collect these, not only you will have the resource, but you will also gain experience, which unlocks upgraded items. So, collect, gain, build. This is the most important strategy to understand.

About Moomoo io:

Moomoo.io is a survival game, all you have to fight for is to increase your chances of survival. Like a lot of other games, you can be killed by other gamers, that’s why you should be very attentive. The current rating of the game is 98%, which makes it is one the best on the internet. I would highly recommend this game after a long day of working as it is relaxing and calming.

