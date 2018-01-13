Solar PV mounting systems are also referred as solar module racking. Mounting systems are used to fix solar panels on desired locations. Solar PV mounting systems are generally made of aluminum, stainless steel, iron, alloy, and plastics. These systems provide essential inclination angle and orientation to solar panels, so that the maximum of solar energy can be captured. The energy thus captured is transformed into electricity. Solar PV mounting systems are probably the most significant area for innovation and the most competitive solar products in the market. The solar PV mounting systems available in the market are versatile, light-weight, rugged, easy to install, and have low expansion and contraction properties.

Solar PV mounting systems are primarily of two types: rooftop mounting system and ground mounting systems. The rooftop solar PV mounting systems can further be segmented based on the type of roofing available such as flat roof, tile roofing, corrugated fiber cement roofing, sheet metal roofing, etc. Ground mounting systems are selected depending upon the type of soil or floor on which they are supposed to be installed. Solar PV mounting systems are available in a wide range of design specifications. The solar PV mounting systems market can also be classified based on end-use applications such as residential, commercial, and utility application. In terms of technology, the solar PV mounting systems market can be bifurcated as fixed systems, sliding (railed) systems, tracking systems, etc.

Rise in demand for inexpensive, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity, primarily from the urban population, is a key driver of the solar PV mounting systems market. As solar energy is perpetually available, solar systems guarantee a continuous supply of energy. Rooftop solar PV mounting systems, owing to their compactness and ease of installation, are expected to serve the purpose of uninterrupted power supply for the urban population. Rise in the trend of using renewable energy is another prominent driver of the solar PV mounting systems market. Solar panels have attained popularity due to their emission-free power generation characteristics. They are used as parking roofs, charging stations for electric vehicles, and for lighting of street lamps, wherein the mounting systems of the panels play a significant role.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global solar PV mounting systems market. The region is home to almost 60% of the world’s population and is undergoing rapid development and urbanization. Economies in the region such as China, India, and Japan are taking initiatives and are focused on increasing their share in the generation of solar power. North America has a large number of solar installations; therefore, it is expected to constitute a major share of the solar PV mounting systems market. Europe is projected to be a lucrative market during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been pioneering in the area of utilizing renewable energy. The EU has set up the target of achieving at least 20% of its energy requirement from renewable energy by 2020. Middle East & Africa and Latin America also project better opportunities for the solar PV mounting systems market.

