In this report, the global TBBA market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In this report, the global TBBA market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of TBBA in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global TBBA market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Shenrunfa

Shandong Weifang Longwei

Shandong Futong Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Premium Grade

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

PCB or Laminates

Plastic Housings

Intermediate

Table of Contents

Global TBBA Market Research Report 2017

1 TBBA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of TBBA

1.2 TBBA Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global TBBA Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global TBBA Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Premium Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global TBBA Segment by Application

1.3.1 TBBA Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 PCB or Laminates

1.3.3 Plastic Housings

1.3.4 Intermediate

1.4 Global TBBA Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global TBBA Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of TBBA (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global TBBA Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global TBBA Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global TBBA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TBBA Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global TBBA Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global TBBA Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global TBBA Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global TBBA Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers TBBA Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 TBBA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 TBBA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 TBBA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global TBBA Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global TBBA Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global TBBA Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India TBBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global TBBA Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global TBBA Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India TBBA Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global TBBA Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global TBBA Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global TBBA Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global TBBA Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global TBBA Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global TBBA Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global TBBA Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global TBBA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

