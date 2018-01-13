Global packaging Machinery Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

PACKAGING MACHINERY MARKET INSIGHTS

The Packaging Machinery market is projected to witness a steady growth rate of over 5.2% during the forecasted period 2016-2022. Rising demand for packaged food & beverages and growing adoption of automatic machinery are the key forces driving the global market. In 2016, the global packaged food sales were valued $2,465 billion, up from $2,348 billion in 2014. Rising demand for innovative as well as attractive packaging from the food & beverage sector have also played a vital role in the growth of the global packaging machinery market. Active labels in packaging of meat for sensing the expiration of the product is one of the foremost examples of packaging that is being currently deployed in the food industry. Along with it, the increasing demand for single-serve, multipacks and sustainable packaging is expected to attribute significantly towards the growth of the global packaging machinery market. Growing popularity of robotic packaging is projected to attribute substantially towards the development of packaging machinery market. In present times, robots are being widely used in the packaging sector owing to their accuracy and reliability. However, few years before robots participation was only limited to palletizing and case packing. With technological advancements, robots are expanding its functionalities towards primarily packaging including cartoning applications, pick-and-place operations and processing tasks such as coating and cutting. In the packaging industry, deployment of robotics is been driven by the labor savings. Johnson & Johnson after using a robotic palletizer was able to reduce manpower costs by up to 60% at its personal care products facility in Montreal.

Growing focus towards energy efficient packaging machinery and numerous issues related to the safety as well as hygiene of machinery parts are projected to inhibit the growth of the global market. Rising focus of companies to provide innovative packaging with the aim to attract a large population of consumers is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players of the packaging machinery market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Global Packaging Machinery market can also be bifurcated on the basis of geography including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America leads the global packaging machinery market with a market share of over 35% in 2016 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. The growth of the region is backed by the presence of key players within the region coupled with the high demand for packaged food. In 2014, the U.S. packaged food market reached around $361 billion and is expected to strengthen further due to the high demand for packaged food within the country. Some of the key players present within North America are Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Combi Packaging Systems and Crown Holdings Incorporated. As most of the key players of packaging machinery are present within the region, a high degree of mergers and acquisitions is expected to foster the growth prospects in North America over the projected period.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global packaging machinery market. The growth within the market is backed by the rising demand for packaging machinery across diversified industries along with the favorable investments by the market players within the region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization within the region have also attributed significantly towards the growth of the regional market. Presence of large mass of population within regional countries like China and India have raised the demand for packaged food which in turn is fuelling packaging machinery market. Growing standard of living, rise in disposable income and greater confidence in packaged food have led towards the rising demand for packaged food in Asia Pacific. In India, the average annual spending on packaged food has raised by 22.5% during 2010-2015. These factors create significant growth opportunities for the packaging machinery market in the region.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

The global packaging machinery market is highly fragmented and extremely competitive in nature due to the presence of a large number of market players. Key market players of the packaging machinery market include Barry-Wehmiller Inc., Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Krones AG, GEA Group, Bosch Packaging Technology and Coesia S.p.A. The key strategies adopted by the market players for strengthening their market share in global packaging machinery market includes mergers & acquisitions, development of innovative packaging technology, contracts & agreements, and geographical expansion. On March 2016, Automated Packaging Systems acquired Ergocon Solutions. The acquired company is the leading provider of the textile packaging solutions. The acquisition has added up textile inspection & packaging to the product line of Automated Packaging Systems.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Packaging Machinery Market by Type of Machine

Cartoning machine

Labeling & coding equipment

Filling and dosing machines

Form fill seal machines

Conveyors

Palletising & depalletising machines

Wrapping & bundling machines

Closing & sealing machines

Others

Packaging Machinery Market by End Users

Food & beverage

Chemical

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

