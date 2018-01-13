Global Medical Bone Densitometers Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Global Medical Bone Densitometers Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

MEDICAL BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET INSIGHTS :

Medical bone densitometers market is growing impressively at a CAGR 6.5% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022. The market is expected to continue the growth trend due to the increasing prevalence of the osteoporosis in post-menopausal women and rising geriatric population are estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the demand of the medical bone densitometers. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers regarding early diagnosis, rising pool of patients suffering from arthritis and vitamin D deficiency and increasing interest towards measurement of bone density are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market across the globe. High cost of bone densitometers is estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Except these petty restraints, global bone densitometers market is yet to explore its full potential in the market. Increasing demand of bone densitometers from emerging economies (such as India, Brazil and China) and technological advancements in bone densitometers are developing numerous growth opportunities for the growth of the market in future.

The global medical bone densitometers market is studied in detail by segmenting the market on the basis of type, technology, and end-users. On the basis of type, medical bone densitometers market is segmented into DEXA and ultrasound. Further, on the basis of the technology, the market is bifurcated into axial bone densitometry and peripheral bone densitometry. And on the basis of the end-users, medical bone densitometers market is segmented into hospitals, medical institutions and others. These are the major segments of the medical bone densitometers, which are critically analysed to determine the market size of the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America contributes highest in Global Medical Bone Densitometers Market followed by APAC and European region due to various pivotal factors which includes growing elderly population, rising incidence and prevalence of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women and so on. APAC is the most emerging economy with significant contribution from China, India, Japan and Korea and expected to provide considerable opportunity for medical bone densitometers market. Research & Development and favourable government policies are some other factors that are expected to drive the medical densitometer market in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global medical bone densitometers market include as Beammed Ltd., Compumed Inc., GE Healthcare, Diagnostic Medical System SA, Hologonic Inc., Medilink, Ningbo Xingaoyi Magnetism, Nanoomtech, Norland, Oscar Medical, Swissray International Inc. and so forth. Partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global medical densitometer market.

