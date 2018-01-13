Global E Commerce Logistics Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global E commerce logistics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021.North America is the leading market followed by Europe

E COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global E commerce logistics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of logistics services, products and locations. The market is driven by growing market for e commerce. E Commerce industry is trillion dollar industry in 2016. The number of e commerce players and their outreach is increasing and hence the need of more effective logistics is growing. Logistics companies are innovating and adding more ways of delivering services. GPS enabled tracking devices helps customer to track orders, drone based delivery services, tie-ups with local vendors for same days delivery are some of the most commonly followed strategies in the market. E commerce companies generally have tie ups with logistics companies and prefer to have limited partner for more widespread deliveries. It helps them in effectively monitor and manage their services. E commerce logistics is expected to grow over $100 billion in the forecasted period.

Regionally, North America is the leading market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate. It is mainly due to increasing number of e commerce companies and growing investments in the e commerce sector.

