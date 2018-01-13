“GettingFit with Jennifer” is pleased to announce that they have opened up an online store that offers exclusive fitness activewear. With New Year comes new resolutions and one of the most popular resolutions is that of getting fit. But not many succeed in fulfilling this resolution. It is not because they don’t have the determination but it is because they don’t have the right plan. For any weight loss program or fitness program to work it is important to have a plan with the right kind of products and accessories to back that plan.

At fitfineofficial.com, fitness enthusiasts can find just the right weight loss products that will help them shed some extra pounds and they will be able to stay in shape for a long term. For instance, the calorie counting watch will help weight watchers know how much they are working out and how many calories they have consumed or burnt for the day. This is just a moral boost to them and they will be able to slowly increase their fitness routine and realize their weight loss goals in a much better way. “Our team understands that losing weight is a chore for you, and that’s why we are doing everything to make the process easier and a lot more efficient and worthwhile”, says Jennifer Johnson, the owner of the store.

The product collection needs a special applaud because they are handpicked by a hardcore fitness enthusiast to help fellow fitness enthusiasts realize their weight loss and fitness goals realistically. Yoga gear, yoga balls, active wear, waist slimmer, smart watches, scales, food weighing scales, weight loss patches, water infused bottles, calorie counting watches, vitamins, supplements, waist trainers, fitness dresses, etc. are a few to mention. And as part of their promotional offer, the store offers free shipping on all the orders. The site also offers some interesting blogs on fitness and weight loss. So, why wait for the right time to get that resolution going especially when there is a store like this that offers the right products.

To browse through the wide range of weight loss products, fitness activewear and accessories visit https://fitfineofficial.com/

About GettingFit with Jennifer:

GettingFit with Jennifer, https://fitfineofficial.com/ is an online store that helps individuals find a wide range of products and accessories that aid in weight loss. Some of the products are yoga gear, activewear, vitamins and supplements, etc.

Contact

Jennifer Johnson

Company: GettingFit with Jennifer

Phone: 832-290-1401

Website: https://fitfineofficial.com/