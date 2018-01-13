13, January 2018: A new Indiegogo campaign by Enterprise Coatings seeks funding to bring a new path-breaking technology to the fore that can prolong the life of engines. Enterprise Coatings Inc. uses Diamond Hard Carbon™ nano-material to service all types of industrial engines and equipments. They now rely on the Argonne National Laboratories tested nanotechnology to bring out this DiamondLube™ formula.

According to Michael Arnold, who is the CEO & Director of Marketing of the company, “We have invested over $600K private funding to bring this revolutionary product to the market, which can increase the horsepower and MPG of the engine and can significantly reduce the engine noise. For a limited time, the early contributors to the project will get a get superior engine protection at $50.00 per treatment, which originally costs $800. See https://igg.me/at/quantumcoat for additional information.

Till then, the project has received around 50% of the project goal from a number of contributors and Christopher Arnold, the Director of R&D is confident of reaching the funding milestone within a few days. He states, “DiamondLube™ is a well-known diamond coating that can permanently protect the inside of all types of industrial and other equipment. For a limited time, we are slashing the price on Indiegogo.com in an effort to flood the market with this environmentally friendly material.”

Enterprise Coatings, Inc. was formed as a service company that uses QuantumCoat™ powered by DiamondLube™ to apply revolutionary Diamond Hard Carbon™ coatings to be used on Anything That Moves™. Enterprise Coatings, Inc. has now acquired the exclusive retail license and is offering a brand new product that is twice as strong as the original DiamondLube™. The product has already been tested by the DoE, DoD, NASA, NASCAR, NHRA plus many other agencies and laboratories worldwide.

The technology is very successful and one can see how effective and how real this technology is. Early contributors to the development of this product will also get the additional bonus in terms of participating in the referral program and can also make some extra money. All details have been outlined in the Indiegogo campaign. To know more about this innovative product and to contribute to the project, one can visit the website https://igg.me/at/quantumcoat

About Enterprise Coatings Inc.

Enterprise Coatings, Inc. was originally formed in 2014 to provide a Diamond Hard Coating™ service to industry. They have also treated a 7500 HP diesel engine with proof of principle testing verified by Azima DLI in 2015 which proved to increase cylinder compression and HORSE POWER while lowering overall system vibration, as well as engine head & cylinder temperatures. The company acquired the exclusive service license for this patented and patent pending nanomaterial from its American inventor and now they have the exclusive retail license.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Michael Arnold

Company: Enterprise Coatings Inc.

Phone: (630) 706-1250

Email: michael@enterprisecoatings.com

Website: https://enterprisecoatings.com