Anderson Zaks provides payment solution for ambulance charity’s annual Gala buffet to accept donations from supporters

London, UK, January 12, 2018 – Anderson Zaks has announced that it has provided its payment solution to Hatzola North London, the free volunteer ambulance team, to handle donations at the charity’s annual fundraising event. The evening Gala Buffet is being held at Yesodey Hatorah Hall, Stamford hill on Sunday 28th January, 2018 and is a key event for Hatzola to celebrate its work and thank its supporters. Hatzola responds to medical emergencies and casualty incidents in the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, saving thousands of lives each year and, unlike other rescue organisations, relies entirely upon donations to provide its services. Anderson Zaks is providing its RedCard Processing Services free of charge on 16 POS terminals on the night of the fundraiser to accept both one-off and regular donations from supporters.

Semtek, a provider of POS software, has carried out the integration work with Anderson Zaks’ payment solution which supports all Chip and PIN and contactless transactions, and will be supplying its POS solution, also free of charge to the charity.

Iain High, Managing Director at Anderson Zaks commented; “Hatzola North London does an amazing job to provide free ambulance services both for emergency and ongoing medical care in its community. It relies entirely upon its volunteers and the generosity of individuals and charitable organisations to finance its equipment and operations. Anderson Zaks is delighted to be able to provide its support and payment solution to process donations for the charity on its most important fundraising night.”

Shulem Hanstater of Semtek said; “It is a pleasure to be able to provide my programming services to support such a key service organisation in the community. The annual fundraiser event is a great opportunity for Hatzola to celebrate its work with its partner services and thank all of its supporters, without whom the service could not operate. Anderson Zak is the ideal partner to provide the seamless payment services on the night to help maximise the opportunity to accept donations that will enable the charity to continue its great work.”

Donations both large and small will be accepted on the night to fund specific operational and medical supplies used by the organisation to provide its services. The keynote speech at the event will be made by Rabbi Solomon Rosenberg, Lifelong NYC Paramedic, with David Lammy MP as Honoured Guest – for more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HatzolaNLondon/

