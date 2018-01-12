Market Synopsis of Roofing Market

Roofing is the outer most layer of the building which holds great importance in the construction. The roof displays various properties depending on the material used and the type of roofing. The key drivers of global roofing market are the surge in real-estate investment, increased renovation & remodeling, increased awareness about eco-friendly roofing and technological advancement. The growth in population with the increasing disposable income has resulted in changing life styles. This is related to the need for building remodeling and renovation of the existing properties. This is backed by the awareness among the consumers about the high-quality and eco-friendly roofing technology.

The share of bituminous/asphalt roofing by roofing products accounts for the largest share in the market. The segment contributed more than 40% in 2015 to the total market. It is expected to show similar trends by the end of the forecasted period. The share is attributed to the cost effective and ease of installation properties of the roofing style. On the basis of application, Non-residential segment holds the largest share. The segment accounts for close to 37% of the market in 2015. The market is fueled majorly by the demand arising out of industrial and infrastructure market. The global roofing market size is expected to cross USD 150 Billion at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Roofing Market

APAC is the largest and fastest growing market for roofing, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the increased repairing and remodeling works along with construction of new residential and commercial buildings that demands roofing materials and chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America and Europe are seen as stagnant market. The various government policies and regulations have augmented the use of such eco-friendly roofing technology.

Key Players

The key players of global roofing market report include- Atlas Roofing Corporation, Owens Corning, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Braas Monier Building Group Services GmbH, GAF, Johns Manville, IKO Industries Ltd., Firestone Building Products Company and TAMKO Building Products Inc.

The report for Global Roofing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

