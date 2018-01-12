[Warriewood, 13/01/2018] – The Australian Institute of Waterproofing cites improper priming as one of the common mistakes in waterproofing. Failure to consider the substrate moisture and pH levels, especially of fresh concrete, may lead to further surface damage and costly repairs.

Alkalinity of Concrete

A study published in Concrete International, the official magazine of the American Concrete Institute, identified the pH levels of concrete at its various stages.

The study explained that concrete is at its highest alkalinity of 13 when it is fresh. Its pH value decreases as soon as it is exposed to carbon dioxide and other substances found in the atmosphere. Concrete’s reaction to carbon dioxide is particularly significant due to carbonation, which lessens its pH level to 8.5 and makes it corrosive to steel reinforcement.

Substrate Moisture in Concrete

Fresh concrete holds a lot of moisture. While it increasingly becomes drier over time, it also becomes more exposed to carbonation that makes it more porous. Therefore, the possibility of moisture related damage increases.

According to the Australian Institute of Waterproofing, substrate moisture is the third major cause of waterproofing failure in Australia. Moisture related problems in concrete may be caused by excess water in the concrete mix, inadequate curing time and other factors caused by external agents.

Water and Corrosion-Resistant Waterproofing Products

