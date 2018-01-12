San Francisco-based private financial group provides M&A advisory support in significant aerial advertising acquisition.

San Francisco, CA, USA., January 12, 2018 — US Capital Partners Inc., acting as exclusive financial advisor, has provided M&A advisory services in AirSign’s strategic acquisition of Van Wagner Airship Group, based in Orlando, Florida. The recent acquisition makes AirSign one of the largest airship advertising companies in the world.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners is a full-service private financial group that provides buy-side, sell-side, and divestiture financing and advisory for M&A. Business acquisition and business sale services with financing at the firm are provided by the firm’s registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC.

“We greatly appreciated working with US Capital Partners,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO at AirSign. “Through their assistance, we acquired Van Wagner, which has now made us one of the world’s largest airship advertising companies.”

“We are delighted to have supported AirSign at this inflection point in its growth,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “We were able to assist the business with its recent acquisition by providing potential capital structures, milestones needed for additional capital, and M&A advisory services. Patrick Walsh and his team are in the process of building a real market leader in airship advertising. This is a very exciting juncture in the growth of this company.”

About AirSign:

A leading aerial advertising operator, AirSign provides integrated, full-service airship advertising and promotion programs for its clients, which include Cisco, Disney Dream, Extreme Makeover, Google, Hewett Packard, PEMCO, McDonalds, and Wrigley. AirSign leverages tried‐and‐tested marketing tactics with the most powerful media available – sky, video, viral, and social media – to help clients magnify the impact of their promotional campaigns. The firm offers a range of innovative aerial‐advertising products that include blimps, banners, skywriting, and related AirSign Boost™ programs.

About US Capital Partners Inc:

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The firm manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management, capital raise, and M&A services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory.

To learn more, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call (415) 889-1010.

