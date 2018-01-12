The report on Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Infinium Global Research analyses the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global ultrasound image analysis software market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global ultrasound image analysis software market identified that North America dominated the global ultrasound image analysis software market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the ultrasound image analysis software market worldwide.

The report segments the global ultrasound image analysis software market on the basis of Product, Application, Type, and

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market by Product

• Doppler Imaging

• 3D & 4D Ultrasound Systems

• 2D Ultrasound Systems

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market by Application

• Radiology

• Nephrology & Urology

• Obstetrics & Gynecology

• Oncology

• Orthopedic

• Dental

• Cardiology

• Others

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market by Type

• Standalone Software

• Integrated Software

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• GE Healthcare

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated

• XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD

• Siemens Healthineers

• Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

• EsaoteSpA

• MIM Software, Inc.

• Agfa Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

