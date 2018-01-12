Sentosa, Singapore — the State of Fun — will be celebrating the first weekend of 2018 with a Transformers Fun Run. Open to all ages, participants will get a chance to run as an Autobot or Decepticon. Part of the proceeds will go to charitable and social causes in the locality.

[SENTOSA, 11/1/2018] — Sentosa, Singapore’s State of Fun, will be hosting another thematic fun run featuring characters from Transformers. The rain or shine event is open to participants of all ages.

Run with the Autobots and Decepticons

Singapore will be holding its second instalment of a Transformers Fun Run on January 6, 2018, to be held at Palawan Green, Sentosa. The thematic five-kilometre fun run will feature characters from Transformers Generation One where participants can choose to run as part of Team Autobots or Team Decepticons.

Apart from the fun run, the event also features a family-themed carnival, booths, food and beverage stalls and other activities. Upon registration, runners will receive a goodie bag that includes an official Transformers Run T-Shirt, a water bottle, a wristband, a drawstring bag and discount coupons. Runners will also get to meet and greet Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Running for a Cause

The fun run tickets are available in four categories. The standard ticket is priced at $85 while a standard ticket with a Sentosa Islander Membership comes in at $95. For two-person packages, there are the Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Hero Package priced at $140 and the Megatron and Starscream Package worth $136.

As it is a community event, part of the ticket proceeds of the Transformers Fun Run will go to community bonding, charitable and social causes. The fun run will also be operated by volunteers and the Singapore Boy Scouts Association.

The Transformers Run is an instalment of Singapore’s many thematic fun runs. Previous themes include Star Wars, Pokemon and Hello Kitty.

About Sentosa

Sentosa, Singapore is the State of Fun where people can take a break from their everyday routine. Many attractions and activities await tourists and locals. Apart from the Transformers Fun Run, Sentosa has other upcoming events including weekly outdoor movie nights and the Merlion Magic lights and sounds show.

To view details about other upcoming events and activities, visit https://store.sentosa.com.sg.