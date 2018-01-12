Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) January 12, 2018 – Salcedo Law Firm is a boutique law firm that combines personal service, a talented family law attorney & probate attorney in Albuquerque. The law firm was founded on the principle that clients deserve to have zealous advocacy, a knowledgeable attorney and cost effective representation. Adding feather to the crown, Salcedo Law Firm now proudly announces that they are offering a full range of legal services that focuses on family law, criminal law and other civil proceedings.

The spokesperson stated, “We are committed to building lasting relationships with clients by offering an honest, personal, results-oriented and cost-effective approach. We have earned the respect of clients and have built a strong reputation among the judges and lawyers within the Albuquerque legal community and New Mexico.”

Betsy Salcedo, the experienced family law and probate attorney in Albuquerque is well known for courtroom expertise and litigation strategy in foreclosure, probate, real estate and personal injury law. Being experienced in handling probate and will disputes, Betsy Salcedo can also help you setup a will and last testament, or a living trust.

While asking about their full range of legal services, “We are a leading family law firm Albuquerque dedicated to understanding the unique needs of you and your family. We offer a free initial consultation. We will then develop your specific plan and provide you with a flat fee quote. Our Office is available to advise on general civil matters, to include claims for unjust enrichment, contracts, breach of contracts, employment issues, landlord and tenant issues, collection of judgments, and a variety of other civil matters that may affect your life.”

At the end of the meeting, Betsy Salcedo added, “Our primary goal is to listen to you and use our expertise to provide you and your family peace of mind.”

Salcedo Law Firm, the leading probate and family law firm in Albuquerque specializes in providing a full range of legal services.

Name: Betsy Salcedo

Address: 11927 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, 87112

Phone Number: 505-610-6904

