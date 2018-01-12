RDP, India’s leading IT hardware and mobility manufacturing company has today announced the appointment of Mr. Thomas Varghese as its AVP – Channel Sales.

Mr. Thomas Varghese has been associated with several Industry leaders over years and owns an impeccable expertise with various renowned establishments in the Marketing and Sales Industry. With over 19 years of work experience, an extensive understanding of the subject and an MBA (Marketing) from DAVV, IPS Academy Indore, Mr. Thomas has been associated with organizations like Amazon, Denave India, Global Infonet, Ingram Micro and Neoteric Infomatique.

With a widespread skill set which includes, Channel Partnerships, Networking & Relation Building, P&L, Vendor Management, Customer Service, SMB & Corporate Partner Management and Digital Marketing Mr. Thomas has closely worked with International clients like Lenovo, Amazon, Shell etc and also has been awarded with many accolades.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr.Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP, said “We are delighted to have Thomas Varghese on board as our AVP for Channel Sales. RDP has always focused on its channel expansion and commercial sales. Thomas joining the team will definitely be a great impetus for the sales and market expansion of RDP. We are looking forward to his contribution through his expertise to our present business parameters and strengthening the internal team in his role. ”