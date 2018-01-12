With various industries going towards automation, Paya Lebar Mall is also taking a step towards a technology-driven supermarket. Consumers can now level up their shopping experience with a grocery shopping smartphone app and a self-checkout station.

[SINGAPORE, 11/1/2018] – Singaporean news publication The New Paper reported the rollout of tech innovations at Paya Lebar Mall. On October 9, 2017, the mall launched an app that lets consumers shop using their smartphones, making shopping convenient for everyone.

Hi-Tech Grocery Shopping

Inside the mall, the FairPrice grocery store gave customers a glimpse of the future of grocery shopping. The app, downloadable from the Apple and Android app stores, gives personalised promotions and notifications according to the buying habits of the user.

For example, shoppers can get real-time alerts to discounts even while they are shopping. Consumers can also use the app to locate items on their shopping list at the FairPrice grocery store.

Advanced Scanning Systems

The tech-driven supermarket has a self-checkout counter as well, with a Scan2Go system now in use at the mall’s plaza outlet. The advanced scanning system lets shoppers scan items with a handheld device so they can compare prices before checking out.

These innovations allow a more seamless shopping experience and will make way for similar technologies in self-serving post offices and other retail stores. The scanner shows not only the price but also the product description.

Technology-Driven Shopping

The Paya Lebar Mall is an accessible shopping centre just 10 minutes away from City Hall and 23 minutes from Changi Airport by MRT, where shoppers can ride the East-West line. Paya Lebar Mall provides 200 stores of everyday conveniences, from fashion to fast food and beverages and easy tech-driven grocery shopping.

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter is Singapore’s most progressive city precinct located at the heart of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s urban regeneration master plan for Paya Lebar. Apart from the mall, Paya Lebar Quarter will also have three world-class towers of next-generation workspaces, an exclusive 429-unit premier residence.

