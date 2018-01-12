Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Half Cooked Research Report – Global Managed printing Services Market 2017-2023.

The managed printing services market is growing rapidly across the world. The growing need of Managed Printing Services (MPS) in the large, medium to small scale enterprise is driving the growth of managed printing services market. The printing devices can be connected to the smart devices, access to the cloud, tailored apps, automated workflows, and others, which are driving factor of this market. The MPS is embedded with multi-layered security features to print the electronic documents which offers information security, high efficiency and others. The managed printing service solution offers infrastructure optimization, proactive management, streamlined business processes and others, which boosting the market growth.

On cloud deployment is propelling the market growth and has huge demand in the forecast years. The cloud provides greater flexibility and transparency, which fulfill the requirements of the business. MPS not only provides managed printing environment, but also reduced high investment, maximized uptime, high print quality, low maintenance cost, improved efficiency with remote management and others. The business printing devices, including printers, scanners, faxes and copiers, provides cost saving, less paper waste and increase efficiency to the businesses.

Major key Players

Xerox Corporation (US),

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (US),

HP Development Company, L.P. (US),

Sharp Corporation (Japan),

Lexmark International Corporation (US),

Kyocera Corporation (Japan),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan),

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

According to Market Research Future analysis, global Managed Printing Services Market has been valued at USD ~47 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~8% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By end-user segment, managed printing services market is driven by digital transformation to the business process, IT infrastructure and print room. The MPS can be deployed on-premise, cloud-based, hybrid. The MPS is gaining popularity due to the digital transformation which integrates paper and digital workflows and benefits to the businesses.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global managed printing services market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. The managed print services has come up with the accreditation program by selecting the group of channel partners which will demonstrate MPS expertise and revenue growth in North America region. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The global Managed Printing Services Market is bifurcated on the basis of components, deployment type, organization type and region. The component is segmented into hardware, software, services (assess and optimize, secure and integrate, automate and simplify). The deployment type is segmented on the basis of on premise, cloud based, and hybrid. The organizations is segmented into small & medium scale enterprise, large scale enterprise. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global managed printing services market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading to have a largest market share in the managed printing services market due to the presence of many multinational brand in the region and also due to the various government initiatives. Whereas, the European market is estimated to be the second largest market share for managed printing services during the forecast period.

Intended Audience