Singapore is one of the premier education hubs in Asia, sparking international interest for its higher education offerings. James Cake University Singapore’s inclusive scholarship program aims to further fuel this interest.

[SINGAPORE, 13/1/2018] – Singapore is recognised as having some of the best education in Asia. The government emphasises, values and supports higher education, as well as human resource development and skills advancement. The diverse program options have attracted foreign students to join the region’s premier education hub. So far in 2017, 4,000 visas have been issued to foreign students, revealing a sizeable interest in Singapore’s education offerings.

Rising Demand for Higher Education

Currently, 52 per cent of international students worldwide come from Asia. The figure is projected to grow to 70 per cent by 2025. As more Asians pursue higher education, the demand to be educated in Asian establishments increases more than in other parts of the world. Singapore was one of the pioneering governments to identify and seize the global trend of internationalising education, followed by Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Japan.

Scholarship Programs Fuel Ambition

As demand for higher education in Singapore increases, the need for scholarship programs grows. James Cook University Singapore is among the internationally recognised universities to offer Merit Scholarships to qualified Singaporeans and students from China, South Korea, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The scholarship is awarded to ‘high-calibre individuals with outstanding academic achievement and well developed skills in critical thinking and creativity’. Applicants may be qualified for a 100, 50 or 25 per cent scholarship in one academic year. One academic year is equivalent to eight subjects.

This scholarship program, together with the university’s diverse academic courses and inclusive student experience, has further sparked the desire among foreign students to pursue higher education in Singapore.

About James Cook University Singapore

James Cook University Singapore is owned by James Cook University Australia, which belongs to the top 2% of universities worldwide. JCU Singapore was established in 2003 as part of JCU Australia’s mission to internationalise its activities. The Singapore campus offers a wide range of university level programs, as well as pre-university courses for students who do not yet meet university entrance standards. JCU Singapore is a recipient of the EduTrust Star and the Singapore Quality Class STAR (SQC STAR).

For more information about JCU Singapore, visit https://www.jcu.edu.sg.