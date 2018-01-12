RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “India Gypsum Industry Outlook 2022” to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on India Gypsum Industry.

With the support of rising demand from industries such as construction, ceramic, and cement; the Indian gypsum market is poised to grow significantly in the coming years. Government is also backing the industry by allowing up to 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) for gypsum products. As a result, FDI inflows to gypsum products industry in India have registered significant growth in the last few years.

Moreover, with ongoing rapid infrastructural developments, the country’s gypsum consumption is rising vigorously. To match with this growing demand, Indian cement makers are now looking for acquisitions of overseas gypsum mines as a valuable option and increasing the production of synthetic gypsum. As per our estimates, gypsum consumption in India would grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2016-17 to 2021-12.

The report “India Gypsum Industry Outlook 2022” is an outcome of our exhaustive research and comprehensive analysis of the country’s gypsum market vis-à-vis the global market. The report studies the state of gypsum production, its consumption and trade in India. It also talks about prevailing industry trends and drivers to provide an understanding of market dynamics and the industry structure.

Our report covers different facets of the India gypsum market, integrating thorough analysis of its various categories. The production section studies production of natural gypsum, Selenite and other types of gypsum, while the consumption section incorporates consumption of natural gypsum, by-product gypsum, marine gypsum and gypsum moulds. Overall, our research portrays the state of each of these categories over a period of 8 years (during 2012-13 to 2021-22).

As for gypsum trade in the country, we have covered a comprehensive analysis of the product’s import and export by value and volume during 2011-12 to 2016-17. Further, information about the major gypsum producing states in the country viz. Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir etc. has also been incorporated in the report.

To provide a balanced outlook of the country’s gypsum market to clients, our report includes the profiles of major industry players with their key financials. Also, it covers an analysis of major gypsum based product manufacturers from different industries in India. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the India gypsum market.

