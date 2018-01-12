“The Report Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Mobile Application Testing (MAT) Services

Software testers face many challenges while developing innovative and error-free software products and applications. They require IT solutions that can minimize the cost of testing services and enhance the quality of software. Rapid changes in technology and increasing mobility solutions compel software developers to consider testing as an important phase of the software development life cycle. An inadequate test environment for software testers lowers operational efficiencies and reduces the quality of software products and applications. Unidentified bugs and errors in the MAT process hinder the performance of software, incurring huge losses for firms.

Technavios analysts forecast the global MAT services market to grow at a CAGR of 18.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global MAT services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers global demand for MAT services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global MAT Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Wipro

Other prominent vendors

Cognizant

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Cigniti

Sopra Steria

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Infosys

NTT Data

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

QualiTest Group

Market driver

Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application

Market challenge

Cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment

Market trend

Increased usage of crowdsourced testing

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Global MAT services market by end-user

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global mobile application testing services market by geography

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

Need for cost reduction and faster release of mobile application

Increase in adoption of mobile phones and smart devices

Rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services

Digital transformation in businesses

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

Lack of unified environment provisioning

Cyber security concerns in cloud-based testing environment

Network and data isolation issues

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

