One of the major trends in the inclinometer market is a progression in MEMS packaging. Growing MEMS packaging industry is resulting in an increased need for reducing the size and integrate up to 9-axis sensors in a single package. Additionally, the increased adoption of smart lifestyle wearable devices and growing demand for sensors in smart factories and industrial automation are some of the factors tend to drive the market. Various enterprises such as Google, Apple, and Samsung are highly focused on consumer wearable electronic devices. They are implementing the tilt sensors, inclinometers for augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, smart watches, and smart glasses.

The rising smart factories are driving the growth of the automation and robot enabled workplaces/factories. The inclinometers are largely adopted by these factories in order to increase the flexibility and efficiency of the production. Additionally to decrease processing time, and increase the capacity of the production plant in utilizing resources.

The global Inclinometer Market is segmented into axis, the output signal, technology, and application.

By geography, the inclinometers market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have a strong infrastructural growth and possess a large number of construction sites. Also, the companies in the U.S. take the construction work on contract and serve nations like the Middle East, India, China, and parts of Europe. North America is closely followed by Europe and had acquired the second largest market share in 2016 due to the presence of a huge number of prominent players manufacturing inclinometers.

However, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. The inclinometers are highly used in the constructions, automotive and consumer electronics industry. These industries are expected to rise in parts of Asia Pacific, covering countries like India, Taiwan, and South East Asia. On the other hand, the Middle East countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are moving towards infrastructural development.

On the basis of the axis, the market is segmented into 1 – axis, and multi-axis.

On the basis of the output signal, the market is segmented into a digital signal, analog signals, and TTL signals.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, electrolytic, closed – loop gravity, capacitive, others

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into construction, electronic equipment manufacturing, industrial automation, industrial robots, marine, aviation and defense, and automotive applications.

