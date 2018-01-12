IHMR University Conducts All India Essay Competition for Pharma & Science Graduates

An all India Essay Contest_Manthan 2018 is being organized by School of Pharmaceutical Management, The IIHMR University, Jaipur for graduates in the field of pharmacy, science, biotechnology and other allied life sciences subjects.

Jaipur,12th Januray2018 :Manthan 2018 is the 4th in the series; the previous ones were conducted in the year 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Graduates from any of these disciplines can write an essay on any of the following topics:

1. Generic versus branded medicines

2. Career prospects as pharmaceutical product manager

3. Combating antibiotic resistance

The essay contest is organized with an objective to harness the energy, imagination and creativity of budding graduates in developing an in depth understanding of the pharmaceutical field and helping them explore new career avenues in the field of pharmaceutical management.

While the first prize is Rs 10,000, the second and the prizes are Rs 5000 and Rs 3000 respectively. A certificate of participation will be given to those participants who will submit the complete essay.No Fee will be payable by the participants at any stage of the contest.

The eligibility criteria for the essay are as follows:

1 Final and third-year students of B.Pharm

2 Those who have completed their B.Pharm/Science/Biotechnology/Life Sciences degree

3 4th and 5th-year students of Pharm.D

The contestants will be evaluated on originality, relevance to the topic and adherence to the guidelines mentioned in the information brochure

The result of the contest will be declared in the third week of May 2018 on IIHMR University’s website: https://iihmr.edu.in

IIHMR University, Jaipur is a specialized Research University in management research, postgraduate education and capacity building exclusively in the health sector. The University has been ranked No. 1 B-School (Healthcare Sector) in Business World 2016.