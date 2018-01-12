Gurin High Accuracy Digital Bathroom Scale with 4.3″ Display and Step-On Technology is an accurate and meticulously designed product. Fitted with four high sensitivity sensors, the large backlit display adds to the quality of the product. Available on Amazon, the device is reasonably priced especially with the durability provided by the toughest hardened glass top.

Obesity has become a global problem. Earlier it was thought that it’s a problem of the only developed world. However, over years it has emerged as a major health issue in other parts of the sphere as well. Obesity is the harbinger of many ailments. It reduces insulin sensitivity of the peripheral tissues and causes diabetes. It is generally also associated with dyslipidemia and all of these along with hypertension make Syndrome X or metabolic syndrome.

There are various methods of loose weight but the basic concept of all the methods is essentially the same. The body intake has to be less than the output it gives. Imagine a mobile phone which you keep on using without charging it, it will discharge sooner or later. Weight management works on the same principle. Weighing scales have got an important role in weight loss programs. It is the best indicator about your progress towards your weight loss goals.

Gurin is a reputed name in marketing healthcare products. The brand is also marketing a weighing machine. Gurin High Accuracy Digital Bathroom Scale with 4.3″ Display and Step-On Technology is readily available on www.amazon.com. The device has been meticulously designed and has got a large 4.3″ display which is backlit and can be read from a distance in any lighting condition. The scale is fitted with a tough tempered glass on its top which is sturdy and would last you for uses over the years. The device is fitted with four high sensitivity sensors which give you an accurate reading of your weight to the increments of 0.2 lbs or 0.1 kg. It’s non slip feet are capped with ferrules and do not leave any scratch on the floor. The product works with four AAA sized batteries.

