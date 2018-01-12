Studies and statistics show that poor indoor air quality is linked to serious health problems and even fatalities. Home Comfort Experts in Indiana offers repair and installation of humidifiers that allow air quality of homes, making them more conducive to health.

[MISHAWAKA, 1/12/2018] – Indoor air quality is a critical element that may affect the health of residents adversely or positively. Poor air quality inside homes may cause allergies, respiratory conditions, and more serious illnesses such as heart disease and cancer.

The Dangers of Poor Indoor Air Quality

CNBC published an article in 2016 revealing that indoor air may be more detrimental to health than outdoor air. This is due to possible inhalation of smoke, fungal spores, and chemicals used in home improvement and cleaning.

The article also included statistics from the World Health Organization about indoor air pollution caused by cooking fumes. Households that cook with coal or biomass-burning stoves led to 4.3 million deaths in 2012, a number higher than the fatalities caused by air pollution in the same year.

Health Conditions Linked to Indoor Air Quality

A study conducted by the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Finland looked at the impact of indoor allergens on disease and life expectancy. The findings led the researchers to a surprising link between indoor pollutants and cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and other respiratory conditions.

Another illness caused by indoor air that occurs more frequently is asthma, which can be triggered by various air pollutants like mold, dust and dust mites, secondhand smoke, and household chemicals. Although seemingly minor compared to heart disease and lung cancer, asthma attacks can be life threatening. Health experts advise improving air quality by taking different measures like adjusting the home’s humidity.

Repair or Installation of Humidifiers

Home Comfort Experts in Indiana offers fast and reliable humidifier repair and installation services in homes across the state. According to the company, having an effective humidifier can lessen cardiac and respiratory problems and improve the overall health of families.

“When you invest in a whole house humidifier it will constantly monitor the relative humidity of your home and deliver the perfect amount of moisture,” Home Comfort Experts says.

About Home Comfort Experts

Home Comfort Experts in Indiana specializes in high-quality residential plumbing, HVAC maintenance, and indoor air quality services. They are a company that operates in a client-focused approach that provides its customers with professional service experience.

