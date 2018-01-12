Latest industry research report on: Global Stem Cell Banking Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The global stem cell banking market is a closely related market to the global regenerative medicine market. Regenerative medicine is a key branch of modern medicine, which has emerged as a combination of tissue engineering and molecular biology. Regenerative medicine aims to re-engineer human cells, tissues, or organs, which can replace or restore the normal functioning of impaired cells, tissues; or organs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global stem cell banking market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stem cell banking market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Stem Cell Banking Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Cordlife

Cryo-Cell International

Esperite

Other prominent vendors

Cellular Dynamics International

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cordvida

Cryo Stemcell

Cryoviva India

Cytori Therapeutics

Lifecell

PerkinElmer

Reelabs

Smart Cells International

Stemade Biotech

StemCyte

Market driver

Growing prevalence of cancer

Market trend

Growing acceptance of stem cell therapies

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

