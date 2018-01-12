Latest industry research report on: Global Spectrophotometer Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Spectrophotometers are the instruments that send an electromagnetic radiation into the given target and measure the intensity of the light passing through the target. These instruments create a visual curve that describes a color by measuring the intensity of the transmitted or reflected light. This spectral data ensures that the color is constant across diverse substrates and production processes. Spectrophotometers measure the full spectrum and then use slices of that spectrum, to measure the parameters through mathematical modeling such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), partial least squares (PLS), and neural networks.
Technavios analysts forecast the global spectrophotometer market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spectrophotometer market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Spectrophotometer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Hitachi High-Technologies
PerkinElmer
Shimadzu
Other prominent vendors
Analytik Jena
Beckman Coulter
Biochrom Xylem
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bruker
Cole-Parmer
Hach
Hunter Associates Laboratory
INESA INSTRUMENT
JASCO
METTLER TOLEDO
PG Instruments
VWR
X-Rite
Xylem
Market driver
Increasing use in cell culture
Market challenge
Raw material procurement challenges
Market trend
Increased consolidation
