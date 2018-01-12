Latest industry research report on: Global Solar PV Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
A solar photovoltaic (PV) tracker is a device that orients solar panels or heliostats toward the Sun. A solar PV tracker is used in solar panels, heliostats, and parabolic troughs to align them in such a position toward the sun so as to collect solar energy in the most optimal angle, thereby increasing the efficiency of PV systems. Fixed-mounted solar panels may lose their efficiency when the Sun passes to the less than optimal angle. A solar tracker system tracks the position of the Sun and moves solar panels such that they align accurately with the position of the Sun.
Technavios analysts forecast the global solar PV tracker market to grow at a CAGR of 22.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar PV tracker market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arctech
Array Technologies
Convert Italia
First Solar
NEXTracker
Other prominent vendors
Abengoa
AllEarth Renewables
Edisun Microgrids
Exosun
GameChange Solar
Haosolar
Mahindra Susten*
Scorpius Trackers
Solar FlexRack
Soltec
Sun Action Trackers
SunLink
SunPower
Market driver
Declining cost of solar energy
Market challenge
Competition from alternative sources of energy
Market trend
Emergence of microgrid and green telecom
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
