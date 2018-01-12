Latest industry research report on: Global Sodium Chlorate Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Sodium chlorate (NaCIO3) is an inorganic compound that exists as a pale yellow to white colored crystalline powder. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic in nature. It is available as dust, spray, and/or granules. Sodium chlorate is manufactured by electrolyzing sodium chloride (brine). This inorganic compound is primarily used in the paper and pulp industry for making chlorine dioxide, which is an environment-friendly bleaching agent. It gives optimum brightness to the paper.
Technavios analysts forecast the global sodium chlorate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium chlorate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arkema
Akzo Nobel
Chemtrade
Kemira
Superior Plus
Other prominent vendors
Alfa Aesar
Arjun Chemicals
Continental Hope Singapore
Ercros
Fuzhou Yihua Group
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial
SHOWA DENKO
Shree Chlorates
Teamec Chlorates
Market driver
Increasing demand from paper and pulp industry
Market challenge
Presence of many substitutes of sodium chlorate
Market trend
Growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
