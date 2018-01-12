Latest industry research report on: Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Sodium bicarbonate is a salt comprising sodium and bicarbonate ions. It has the chemical formula NaHCO3. The most common form of sodium bicarbonate is baking soda, which is found in most households. Baking soda is used for baking bread, cookies, and pancakes. Baking soda acts as a leavening agent; it reacts with the acidic components of food and CO2 is released, which results in the rising of the batter. Sodium bicarbonate is prepared by a reaction between sodium chloride, CO2, and ammonia in water.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sodium bicarbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 1.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium bicarbonate market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Asahi Glass

Church & Dwight

Novacap

Solvay

Tata Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

ABI Chem

Blue Bird Foods

Ciech

FMC Corporation

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Natural Soda

Tokuyama Corporation

Tosh Corporation

Vitro

Market driver

Health benefits of using sodium bicarbonate as baking soda

Market challenge

Threat of substitutes

Market trend

Growing use of baking soda as a deodorizing agent

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

