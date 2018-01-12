Latest industry research report on: Global Single Packaged HVAC Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

HVAC systems ensure high air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. HVAC systems make use of pumps, heat exchangers, and fans to control and regulate climatic parameters such as humidity and temperature levels. The desired heating and cooling required, along with the indoor and outdoor air quality are parameters that are considered while selecting the type of HVAC system. Traditional HVAC systems used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications are energy intensive and consume a large amount of electricity. However, consumers in developing nations, such as India, are price sensitive and prefer affordable, energy-efficient solutions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global single packaged HVAC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global single packaged hvac systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Single Packaged HVAC Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Other prominent vendors

Bosch

Carrier

Electrolux

FUJITSU

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES

Haier

Lennox

Magic Aire

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

Market driver

Growing replacement demand in developed countries

Market challenge

Lack of workforce in HVAC industry

Market trend

Integration of IoT with HVAC

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

