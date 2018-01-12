Latest industry research report on: Global Shunt Reactor Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Shunt reactors protect transmission lines from high-voltage fluctuations. Transmission-line reactance consumes reactive power along the line when it is loaded. Reactance is the characteristic of electrical or electronic equipment to oppose changes in electric current or voltage owing to inductance or capacitance. The generated reactive power results in an increase in the voltage along the line, reaching dangerous levels for the system. To avoid such a phenomenon, shunt reactors are used that consume reactive power, thereby stabilizing the voltage along the transmission line.

Technavios analysts forecast the global shunt reactor market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shunt reactor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/value and exclude spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Shunt Reactor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Siemens

TBEA HENGYANG TRANSFORMER

Other prominent vendors

Beijing Power Equipment Group (BPEG)

EGE

Fuji Electric

GBE

General Electric

Hilkar

HYOSUNG

Mitsubishi Electric

PJSC Zaporozhtransformator

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Transformers & Rectifiers

Market driver

Renewable power generation capacity expansion

Market challenge

Reduced earnings of the global power distribution sector

Market trend

Emergence of smart grids

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

