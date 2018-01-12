“The Latest Research Report Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Rugged devices are mobile computer devices that can withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged devices have a long battery life of up to or more 10 hours. Rugged smartphones are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. Such smartphones are for rough handling and are preferred by field personnel in various enterprises. The use of rugged mobile computing devices across all the market segments such as the government, industrial, commercial, and military is increasing steadily due to their compatibility with challenging work environment.
Technavios analysts forecast the global rugged devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugged devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Rugged Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Datalogic
Honeywell International
Zebra Technologies
Panasonic
Other prominent vendors
Aeroqual
Bartec
Bluebird
Caterpillar
CIPHERLAB
Fluke
Getac Technology
Handheld Group
Janam Technologies
KYOCERA
Leonardo DRS
Unitech Electronics
Xplore Technologies
Market driver
Fall in ASPs of rugged devices
Market challenge
High procurement costs
Market trend
Growing preference for large-screen rugged tablets and handheld devices
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Rugged mobile computers Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Rugged tablets Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Rugged scanners Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Rugged air quality monitors Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RUGGEDNESS
Segmentation by ruggedness
Comparison by ruggedness
Semi-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Fully rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Ultra-rugged devices Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by ruggedness
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Military and defense Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Industrial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OS
Segmentation by OS
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
